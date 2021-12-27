Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

