Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.60. 392,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,514,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

