Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 95,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

