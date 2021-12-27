Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.44. 41,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

