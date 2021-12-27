Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

