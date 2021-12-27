Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

