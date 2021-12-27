Nimiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.82 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $41.82 million and $1.12 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.71 or 0.07964381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00307800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00918877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00437160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00252077 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,360,370,653 coins and its circulating supply is 8,746,120,653 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

