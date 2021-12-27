Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Shares of 4,387 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.