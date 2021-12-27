Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,196 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

