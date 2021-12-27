Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.