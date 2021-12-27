Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,850 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.