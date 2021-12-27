Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

