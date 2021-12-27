Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 359,454 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,454 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

