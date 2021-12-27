Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.59. 12,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

