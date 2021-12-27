Nwam LLC Has $354,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

