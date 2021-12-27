Nwam LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

