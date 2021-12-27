Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

