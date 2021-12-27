Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.60 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.