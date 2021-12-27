Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

