Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 441.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.88. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

