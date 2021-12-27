Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $304.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

