Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

