Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $193.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.92.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.