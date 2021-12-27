Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $57,210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

HUBB opened at $204.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

