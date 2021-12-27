Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

