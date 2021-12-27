Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 8,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68.

