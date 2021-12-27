ODUWA Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $22,744.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,796.95 or 1.00202050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.12 or 0.01312201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

