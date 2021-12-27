Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 5.1%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.99. 6,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

