One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

