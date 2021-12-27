One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

