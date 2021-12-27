One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 24 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $33,019,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,239.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,270.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,354.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $681.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

