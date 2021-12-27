Ontology Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $678.10 million and approximately $50.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.00231191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003200 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00541950 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080346 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.