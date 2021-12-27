Opacity Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $372,096.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

