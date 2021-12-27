OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

