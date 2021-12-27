OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

