Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

