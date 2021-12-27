ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 844 shares.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

