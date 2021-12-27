Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,271 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,149,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.