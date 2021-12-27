Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.25 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.