Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

