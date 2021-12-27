PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.55

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $45.68 million and approximately $301,544.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

