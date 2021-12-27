Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $135.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.