Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Sells 896 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $22,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 652,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,195. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

