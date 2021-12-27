PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $395.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $395.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00172899 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.