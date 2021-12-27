PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $170.43. 9,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,179. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

