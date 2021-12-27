PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 243,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 575,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. 15,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

