PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.32. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

