PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.92. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

