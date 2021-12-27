PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.06. 829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

