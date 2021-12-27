PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.